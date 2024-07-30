Cataclysm Classic Phase 2: Rise of the Zandalari Now Live!

What a dissapointment.Nothing new, ilvl is a disgrace even NM raids which you do with your eyes closed drops better and more gear.It just adds nothing except useless content for a alt or something.Now another 2 months of waiting before content.....Should of stopped at WOTLK if they are just gonna put all effort into SOD and ignore classic.
To clarify: it's only live in the US at the moment. Please edit the post to highlight that. EU will possibly have to wait until reset tomorrow.
bros are upset content that came out 20 years ago is coming out again
cata is a good expansion where is ruined by wow content schedule. To short to play SOD or Cata vs TWW prep. More then that 0 effort by blizzzards to stop Bots on cata like they did on sod.
A nice catchup mechanic, but for...? Ideally want to see a Firelands PTR coming so we can get some new real content and a reason for people to use this catchup dungeon.
Not to mention, NOW is the time to play and level toons, as Dieallytrash and most horde players are stuck on SoD grinding at the moment