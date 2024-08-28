This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Cataclysm Classic Phase 2 DPS Rankings - Tier 11 Week 13
Cata
Posted
1 hr 1 min ago
by
Anshlun
Today, we are looking at the DPS rankings during the week of August 20th for Cataclysm Classic Phase 2 in Blackwing Descent, Bastion of Twilight, and Throne of the Four Winds. For this analysis, we will use data provided by
Warcraft Logs Tier 11 statistics
.
Warcraft Logs' Tier 11 Statistics
Disclaimers and Source
The data for this article was taken from the
Tier 11 Statistics Page on Warcraft Logs
. We will examine the data for the 95th percentile and show the overall results to paint a better picture.
The idea of this article is to give a perspective of the current state of class balance for Cataclysm Classic, meaning this is an
incomplete picture of phase 2 balance
.
We say perspective, as there are inherent biases in looking at the data this way.
Specs considered underpowered are generally played less and tend to appear weaker than they are.
This happens as many performance-oriented players tend to play the strongest spec or class, increasing the gap between top and bottom specs even further.
Position of specs for the 95th percentile might be skewed by alternative strategies and parse funneling. We're including the chart showing all percentiles' results to paint a better picture for all specs.
Statistics displayed below show data for 25-player heroic difficulty. For 10-player difficulty, please visit Warcraft Logs.
DPS Rankings in Cataclysm Phase 2 - Week of August 20th
95th Percentile Statistics
Overall Damage
Damage to Bosses
Overall Statistics
Overall Damage
Damage to Bosses
