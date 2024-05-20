This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Cataclysm Classic Leveling Guides Updated for Levels 80-85
Cata
Posted
40 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
With the release of Cataclysm Classic, we've updated all of our Class Leveling Guides to help you reach level 85! We've covered every Specialization from Balance Druid to Destruction Warlock, and provided tips, tricks, & strategies to help you reach max level!
Cataclysm Classic Leveling Guide Overview
Our Cataclysm Classic Leveling Overview covers every leveling method, such as Questing, Dungeon spamming, or Grinding in the open world. This Guide provides a breakdown of experience split while in groups of various sizes, lists every Zone and its recommended level range, and describes which Professions are best for leveling.
Class Leveling Guides in Cataclysm Classic
Our class writers have developed leveling guides for every class and spec in Cataclysm Classic. This includes information on best leveling specs and talents, new abilities to train, gear, leveling consumables, and glyphs. If you are unsure about which spec to choose while leveling, these guides will also tell you which specs are and are not recommended for leveling.
Blood Death Knight Leveling Frost Death Knight Leveling Unholy Death Knight Leveling
Balance Druid Leveling Feral DPS Druid Leveling Feral Tank Druid Leveling Restoration Druid Leveling
Beast Mastery Hunter Leveling Marksmanship Hunter Leveling Survival Hunter Leveling
Arcane Mage Leveling Frost Mage Leveling Fire Mage Leveling
Holy Paladin Leveling Protection Paladin Leveling Retribution Paladin Leveling
Discipline Priest Leveling Holy Priest Leveling Shadow Priest Leveling
Assassination Rogue Leveling Combat Rogue Leveling Subtlety Rogue Leveling
Elemental Shaman Leveling Enhancement Shaman Leveling Restoration Shaman Leveling
Affliction Warlock Leveling Demonology Warlock Leveling Destruction Warlock Leveling
Arms Warrior Leveling Fury Warrior Leveling Protection Warrior Leveling
Which leveling method will you take to reach level 85? Do you prefer questing in the newest Zones, running Dungeons with your guildmates, or just destroying every enemy in the open world to gain experience? Let us know in the comments below!
