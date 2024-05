In the Launch Trailer for World of Warcraft Cataclysm Classic, witness the aftermath of Deathwing’s desolation. Left with nothing but fire and ash, the heroes of Azeroth must take up arms once more to defend Azeroth against some of Cataclysm’s greatest bosses in a new trailer directed and produced by Hurricane and his team.



Amid chaos and desolation, will you rise to the challenge of impossible odds?



Play World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Classic today.