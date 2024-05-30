This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Cataclysm Classic Hotfixes May 30 - Class Bug Fixes, Nitro Boosts Now Give Movement Speed on Malfunction
1 hr 26 min ago
Jezartroz
Blizzard has released another round of Hotfixes for Cataclysm Classic, fixing several bugged interactions for Death Knights, Priests, Rogues, and Warlocks, along with adjusting Nitro Boosts' malfunction mechanics.
May 30, 2024
Cataclysm Classic
When Nitro Boosts malfunction in a raid encounter, they will now also grant increased movement speed as well as damage their user.
The Greater Inscription shoulder enchants available at exalted with Therazane are now Bind-to-Account.
Death Knight
Fixed an issue where Death Knights sometimes did not gain the benefit of Improved Blood Presence.
Priest
Fixed an issue where the spell casting haste from Time Warp and Primal Rage was able to stack with Power Infusion’s spell casting haste, which was not intended.
Rogue
Blind can no longer trigger poisons applied to the Rogue’s ranged weapon.
Warlock
Fixed an issue where some Warlocks retained the benefit of the Nemesis talent from Wratch of the Lich King Classic, which no longer exists in Cataclysm Classic.
Comment by
Beranin
on 2024-05-30T20:06:33-05:00
Wratch
1
