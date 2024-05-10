This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Cataclysm Classic Hotfixes May 10th - Blood Queen Lana’thel Vampiric Bite Fixed
58 minutes ago
PopularTopular
Blizzard has released a Hotfix for Cataclysm Classic that corrects Blood Queen Lana’thel's Vampiric Bite, fixes various quests, and provides some Class updates.
May 10, 2024
Cataclysm Classic
Blood Queen Lana'thel should now Vampiric Bite more consistently.
Kadrak now allows players to complete "
To the Rescue!
" even when
Brutusk
is busy.
Fixing an issue where sacks of oatmeal were not interactable during the "
Keepin' the Haggis Flowin'
" quest.
Fixed an issue that would prevent players from completing the "
Devastation
" quest. "Devastation" can now be reacquired by walking near the foliage that begins the quest in the
Badlands
.
Fixed an issue that would prevent players from interacting with
Sewer Cap
s on the "
Fungus Among Us
" quest.
The Troll racial ability
Berserking
will now reset when an encounter ends.
Paladin
Selfless Healer
now correctly increases
Word of Glory
healing when Word of Glory is cast on others.
Priest
Fixed some issues with
Prayer of Mending
.
Twin Disciplines
now properly increases
Prayer of Mending
healing by the amount stated in the tooltip.
Grace
now works properly on healing from
Prayer of Mending
.
Glyph of Prayer of Mending
now increases healing from the first bounce of
Prayer of Mending
by 100%.
Shaman
Flametongue Totem
will no longer stack with other Spell power increasing effects.
Warlock
Incubus pets can now be renamed by Warlock Demon trainers, just like other demon pets.
Comment by
LionButLeon
on 2024-05-10T16:31:20-05:00
lowkey coulda left the FTW Totem stack in, not like u wont have a shaman in 10 or 25 man.
