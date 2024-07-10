This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Cataclysm Classic Hotfixes - Logging Fixed, Titan Rune Dungeon Activation, & Lil’ Deathwing Pet
Cata
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
Blizzard has released a Hotfix for Cataclysm Classic which fixes multiple issues with logging add-ons, allows a single player to activate a Titan Rune Dungeon difficulty, and allows owners of the Cataclysm Collector’s Edition to summon
Lil' Deathwing
.
July 10, 2024
Cataclysm Classic
Tabard of Flame item will no longer destroy itself on login. The transmog is available via the appearances tab in collections, and the item itself is available via purchase from Landro Longshot in Booty Bay.
Fixed multiple spells so that they now log properly and can be detected by addon authors and third-party web sites.
Titan Rune Dungeons have been updated to allow for a single player to activate any of the three difficulties.
The Lil’ Deathwing pet now appears as expected in the Collections UI for players who previously added the Cataclysm Collector’s Edition to their account.
