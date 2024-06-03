This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Cataclysm Classic Hotfixes June 3 - Honor Rewards Increased, Atonement Healing Tweaked
53 minutes ago
Jezartroz
Blizzard has released the latest round of hotfixes for Cataclysm Classic, including increasing Honor rewards and tweaking how Atonement Healing prioritizes targets.
June 3, 2024
Cataclysm Classic
Honor rewards from completing a random battleground or a holiday battleground have been increased by 100%.
Fixed an issue with Admiral Ripsnarl’s visual effect.
Fixed a bug preventing the completion of the achievement
Acrocalypse Now
.
Priest
Atonement healing will now de-prioritize pets, and will only heal them if their health is very low compared to available player targets. It will treat them as if their health percentage is 50% higher when evaluating targets.
Fixed an issue with Shadowy Apparitions that prevented them from being summoned under certain circumstances.
Shaman
Fixed a problem with Precision where it was granting an unintended additional 1/2/3% chance to hit.
