Cataclysm Classic Hotfix May 16 - Ancient Hysteria Bugfix
Cata
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
Tharid
Blizzard has released a hotfix for Cataclysm Classic, which fixes the issue of Ancient Hysteria, the Corehound pet effect, not correctly resetting after boss fights!
Cata Classic Phase 1 Overview Cata Classic Pre-Patch Overview
May 16, 2024
Cataclysm Classic
Hunter
The
Ancient Hysteria
effect from Hunter Corehound pets will now clear properly after encounters end.
1
Comment by
Reload223
on 2024-05-17T05:34:28-05:00
Just one fix? :D
They probably work really hard…4 days until release and so many bugs. Its sad…
1
