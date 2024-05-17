This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Cataclysm Classic Heirloom Overview Guide - New Cloaks and Helms
Ease
Cataclysm Classic brings with it many new things, including new Heirloom gear! Players who are part of a Guild can now purchase Cloak and Helm Heirlooms once they've reached the appropriate Guild Reputation. These new Heirlooms also come with an experience bonus, with Cloaks increasing experience gained by 5%, and Helms by 10%.
While much of the content in Cataclysm Classic will mirror its original release, there have been several changes to Guild Perks. When Cataclysm was originally released, Guilds could level from 1 to 25. As a Guild leveled, more Rewards were unlocked, including Guild Perks (bonuses ranging from increased Experience to reduced gold price from vendors).
But with Cataclysm Classic, Guilds no longer need to level up, and instead, all of those rewards are available as soon as you create or join a Guild!
This also includes the new Cloak and Helm Heirlooms.
This means that players can purchase two more Heirlooms right now!
Or at least as soon as they reach Revered with their Guild and have to spend.
Tantalizing. Isn't it?
This would not have been possible during Cataclysm's original release, as Guild Experience had a daily cap, and to earn the Cloak and Helm Heirlooms a Guild had to be level 10 and 20, respectively.
So now, players can level their alts with a couple of new Heirlooms and gain 15% additional Experience! Check out our Heirlooms Overview Guide, or if you're interested in more information on the changes (and rewards) to Guilds in Cataclysm Classic, check out our Guild Rewards Guide.
Heirlooms Overview - Cataclysm Classic Guild Rewards in Cataclysm Classic
