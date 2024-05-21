Cataclysm Classic Dungeon Loot Guides Now Live

This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Are you planning on leveling from 80 to 85 in Cataclysm Classic's new Dungeons? Or are you already level 85 and want to know where to find some powerful pieces of gear before next week's Raid? Either way, we've got you covered with our newest Dungeon Loot Guides for every Dungeon in Cataclysm Classic!
Blackrock Caverns Dungeon Loot Guide Throne of the Tides Dungeon Loot Guide The Stonecore Dungeon Loot Guide
Vortex Pinnacle Dungeon Loot Guide Halls of Origination Dungeon Loot Guide Lost City of Tol'vir Dungeon Loot Guide
Grim Batol Dungeon Loot Guide Deadmines Dungeon Loot Guide Shadowfang Keep Dungeon Loot Guide
Each of these Dungeon Loot Guides contains information on every drop from every boss in the new and revamped Cataclysm Classic Dungeons, for both Normal and Heroic modes!
What Dungeon Loot are you hoping to acquire on your journey to level 85? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
