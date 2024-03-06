Cataclysm Classic Datamining Has Begun

No wowhead twitch stream live datamining?Very curious to see changes to the original Cata.
Being able to double dip by adding cash shop mounts to Cata is some mustache twirling villain billionaire $%^&. Well played Blizz.
This makes me very happy. Got my hands on the client already. May the work commence :D
Wow, I can't wait for all of the cool, secret stuff that will come out of data mining, all of this will be totally unexpected!
Cata hypeCata hype
Who will play it though? Can't see any Classic version past Wrath being popular. Even the Blizzcon announcement was dead reaction.
inb4 some nerd comments "data mining ruins the game" while they click on this post and read everything inside of it.Edit: Jk some nerd already complained
Unless they put in the Underwater raid that was planned for Cataclysm the first go around, I'm still skeptical."Classic Cataclysm" still sounds like an Oxy@#$%^.Seriously, THAT word? That's R....ather Arbitrary.Okay... "A Paradoxical Statement."
The classic era ended with Wrath of the Lich King. "Cataclysm Classic" makes about as much sense as saying "black light". Instead of wasting resources on this, why doesn't Blizzard bring the pre-Cataclysm old world back to retail servers...