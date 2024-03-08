This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Cataclysm Classic Database and Talent Calculator Now Live on Wowhead
Cata
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
Rokman
We've just launched the
Cataclysm Classic site on Wowhead
, as well as the
Cata Talent Calculator
! If you're interested in contributing to the Wowhead Database for Cataclysm Classic, please check out the
Wowhead Client
.
Wowhead Client / Wowhead Looter
What the Wowhead Client does is keep track of what you encounter and loot as you play the game. You can then upload all of that information to our database, allowing us to see where particular items dropped for you. Click the link above for more information.
Compiling your data with the data from everyone else who uploads their findings allows us to build additional information into our database. This leads to us being able to see not just where you got a particular item, but where everyone else found it as well, and what the drop rate might be. We then get a good picture of which bosses, for example, might drop a particular piece of loot, and how rare that drop might be. The more data we get, the more accurate these statistics.
Cataclysm Classic Database on Wowhead
Class AbilitiesHunter PetsIconsItemsRacesRecipesSpellsTier SetsTitles
Cataclysm Classic Talent Calculator on Wowhead
Cataclysm Classic Talent Calculator
1
Comment by
Lomkail
on 2024-03-08T17:00:16-06:00
BiS Lists when? ^^
1
