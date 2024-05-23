This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
Cataclysm Classic Daily Quests Overview
Cata
Posted
1 hr 25 min ago
by
PopularTopular
Wondering how to unlock a specific daily quest in Cataclysm Classic? Our Daily Quests Overview goes over each Daily Quest, where to find them, and what you can expect to earn from completing them!
Daily Quests Overview - Cataclysm Classic
This overview covers every Daily Quest on a zone-by-zone basis and includes Reputation quests, PvP dailies, and even Professions-related daily quests for Fishing and Cooking!
Completing Daily Quests in
Deepholm
will reward players with Therazane Reputation.
Which Daily quests have you been consistently completing in Cataclysm Classic? Let us know in the comments below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
SinR
on 2024-05-23T12:23:43-05:00
None of them because I'm only 81
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News