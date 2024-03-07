Cataclysm Classic Beta Now Live

Cataclysm Classic is now in closed beta. It's not too late to reignite the fire and help usher in a new Azeroth when you sign up to join the World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Classic™ beta before it hits the servers in 2024.

From the fires of destruction, a new Azeroth arises. Following Deathwing the Destroyer's cataclysmic entrance, which left a festering wound across Azeroth, heroes are called once again to experience a dramatically reforged Azeroth and defend it from utter devastation.

Players can tackle this milestone expansion again with new quality-of-life changes, including a faster content cadence, improved leveling experience, expanded Collections UI, and more!

Access to Cataclysm Classic will be included with a World of Warcraft Subscription or Game Time. A cache of amenities awaits those who pursue the Blazing Epic Upgrade, including a Level 80 Character Boost, Ragnaros-inspired mount, Lil'Wrathion pet, and more!

