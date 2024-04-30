Cataclysm Classic 4.4.0 Known Issues - Guild Chat, UI Issues, Dungeon Maps Missing

Cataclysm Classic patch 4.4.0 is now live in this region. What follows is a list of known issues that we’re working on. This list will be updated as issues are resolved or new high-priority issues are discovered.
4.4.0 Known IssuesClasses
Updated April 30
Dungeons
- Some pet classes will have their pet action bar missing after relogging.
- The Pet Action Bar does not have Assist (instead of Aggressive stance).
- Assist functionality does not appear to function for Warlocks and Hunters.
- Paladins’ Holy Power unconsumed by Word of Glory are not appearing on the Paladin Holy Power resource bar.
- New pets that hunters tame that are lower level than the hunter will not properly level up to match the hunter’s level automatically.
Guilds
- Maps are not displayed in some instances, such as Zul’Gurub or End Time.
- Guild chat is not displayed as expected.
This is a very high priority issue that will be fixed as soon as possible.
Guild reputation is not granted when killing Heroic Dungeons bosses as part of a Guild Group.
The Roster tab under guilds has a blank drop down menu that shows the edges of it when selected and nothing else.Items
Quests
- Some heirloom items unintentionally have spell power.
User Interface
- The Wintergrasp quests “Victory in Wintergrasp” and “No Mercy for the Merciless” are not rewarding the amount of honor listed in the quest description.
- The Objective Tracker does not display all tracked objectives.
- Tab labels have layout issues.
- The Nameplate Unit Frame displays with errors and shows the raid marker placement overlay on the unit.
- The Player vs. Player tab goes behind other tabs instead of to the side, and cannot be closed by pressing Escape.
- While inspecting another player’s gear, their gear icons do not display within the UI.
- Text to Speech: ‘Speak for me in Voice chat’ does not work.
As with any update, it is important to make sure that if you use addons that they have been updated.Please report bugs using the in-game bug reporter.The WoW Classic Bug Report forum is here
.