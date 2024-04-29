Cataclysm Beta Test Weekends - Raids & Tol Barad Battleground Testing

May 3-6 – Cataclysm Raids Test 1

Take on the pit Lord Argaloth deep in the prison of Tol Barad.

Battle the cult of the Twilight’s Hammer in Bastion of Twilight.

Storm the personal lair of the Windlord in Throne of the Four Winds .

. Survive the gruesome draconic experiments and the reanimated Nefarian, son of Deathwing, in Blackwing Descent.

May 10-13 – Tol Barad Battleground

We’re also planning a Brawl with the Blues event for Tol Barad. We’ll let you know exactly when.

May 14-17 – Cataclysm Raids Test 2

Hello!As we head towards our Cataclysm Classic launch in late May, we’re planning some special test weekends in the Cataclysm Beta.We’re opening the doors to the new raids that will launch shortly after the expansion, and your testing will help to ensure it’s a great experience.Tol Barad, once an outdoor PvP zone, has been reimagined as an instanced 80 v 80 battleground, similar to Wintergrasp in Wrath Classic.We’re planning a second raid test to make sure we’re ready for raids to open shortly after launch.Thank you for all of your testing and feedback. We hope to see you there!