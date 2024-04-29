Cataclysm Beta Test Weekends - Raids & Tol Barad Battleground Testing

Hello!As we head towards our Cataclysm Classic launch in late May, we’re planning some special test weekends in the Cataclysm Beta.
May 3-6 – Cataclysm Raids Test 1
We’re opening the doors to the new raids that will launch shortly after the expansion, and your testing will help to ensure it’s a great experience.
- Take on the pit Lord Argaloth deep in the prison of Tol Barad.
- Battle the cult of the Twilight’s Hammer in Bastion of Twilight.
- Storm the personal lair of the Windlord in Throne of the Four Winds.
- Survive the gruesome draconic experiments and the reanimated Nefarian, son of Deathwing, in Blackwing Descent.
May 10-13 – Tol Barad Battleground
Tol Barad, once an outdoor PvP zone, has been reimagined as an instanced 80 v 80 battleground, similar to Wintergrasp in Wrath Classic.
- We’re also planning a Brawl with the Blues event for Tol Barad. We’ll let you know exactly when.
May 14-17 – Cataclysm Raids Test 2
We’re planning a second raid test to make sure we’re ready for raids to open shortly after launch.
- This weekend will include the same raids as weekend 1.
Thank you for all of your testing and feedback. We hope to see you there!