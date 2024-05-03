This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Cataclysm Beta Test Weekends - First Raid Testing Day Begins Today
Cata
Posted
2 hr 2 min ago
by
Jezartroz
The first Cataclysm Classic Raid Beta Test begins today at 1pm PDT! These tests include Pit Lord Argaloth in
Baradin Hold
,
The Bastion of Twilight
,
Throne of the Four Winds
, and
Blackwing Descent
.
Today’s raid testing will begin at 1:00 p.m. PDT (and will end at 1:00 p.m. PDT on Monday).See you there!
For the full schedule of these Cataclysm Classic Raid Tests, check out our article below:
Cataclysm Classic Beta Test Weekends
1
Comment by
chris0595
on 2024-05-03T12:37:23-05:00
maybe fix the stuck digsites ?
Comment by
kellar
on 2024-05-03T12:59:37-05:00
maybe fix the stuck digsites ?
They did?
Comment by
Kloda
on 2024-05-03T13:53:13-05:00
maybe fix the stuck digsites ?
They did?
From what I've seen of people's complaints, I think they have fixed so new digsites can't be Cata zones, but some people still have digsites from
before
the fix that remains in Cata zones and as such is locked away.
1
