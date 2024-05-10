Cataclysm Beta Test Weekends - Brawl with the Blues in Tol Barad

WHEN: 1:00 p.m. PDT May 10

WHERE: Cataclysm Classic Beta PvP Realm

Don’t forget

May 14-17 – Cataclysm Raids Test 2

Later today, we’re testing the instanced Tol Barad in the Cataclysm Classic Beta. Please join us!Before then, feel free to hop into the Beta PvP realm and create a Template Character at level 85 on the Character Selection screen. Log into the Beta and speak with all of the enormous vendors nearby to prepare for battle.At 1:00 p.m. PDT, open the PvP window (default hotkey: H) and select Battle for Tol Barad and join us.See you there!Kaivax:We’re planning a second raid test to make sure we’re ready for raids to open shortly after launch. We’ll see you back on the Cataclysm Beta PvE realm for our next round of testing on