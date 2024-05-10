Cataclysm Beta Test Weekends - Brawl with the Blues in Tol Barad

The Tol Barad Brawl with the Blues playtest gets underway later today.
Later today, we’re testing the instanced Tol Barad in the Cataclysm Classic Beta. Please join us!
- WHEN: 1:00 p.m. PDT May 10
- WHERE: Cataclysm Classic Beta PvP Realm
Before then, feel free to hop into the Beta PvP realm and create a Template Character at level 85 on the Character Selection screen. Log into the Beta and speak with all of the enormous vendors nearby to prepare for battle.
At 1:00 p.m. PDT, open the PvP window (default hotkey: H) and select Battle for Tol Barad and join us.
See you there!
Don’t forget
Kaivax:
May 14-17 – Cataclysm Raids Test 2
We’re planning a second raid test to make sure we’re ready for raids to open shortly after launch. We’ll see you back on the Cataclysm Beta PvE realm for our next round of testing on Tuesday, May 14
.