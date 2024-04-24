Cataclysm Beta Brawl With The Blues RBG Testing - April 26

When

Where

Who

What

Please join Blizzard developers in the Cataclysm Beta on Friday, April 26 at 1:00 p.m. PDT (4:00 p.m. EDT) and 22:00 CEST as we test Rated Battlegrounds. Here are the details:1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. PDT on Friday, April 26 (4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. EDT)22:00 to 23:59 CEST on 26 AprilThe Cataclysm Classic BetaRealm name: Classic Beta PvPEveryone should be able to select level 85 template characters, join a guild, and build out your talents and gear. You can be either Horde or Alliance (faction is not a concern).Starting at 1:00 p.m. and 22:00 CEST, form groups of 10 and queue for Rated Battlegrounds.We’ll be there looking to help you in any way we can, and we’ll open a new feedback thread here in this forum. Please use the in-game bug report tool for any issues you come across.Thank you very much!