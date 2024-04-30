This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Cata Classic Battlegrounds Temporarily Disabled - No ETA For Fix
3 minutes ago
Jezartroz
Blizzard has temporarily disabled battlegrounds in Cataclysm Classic while they investigate an issue. At this time, there is no ETA for a fix - stay tuned as we update with the latest information!
We have turned off Battlegrounds while we investigate and fix an issue.Thank you for your understanding.
