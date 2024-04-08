Cata Beta Development Notes and Known Issues - Cataclysm Classic

Today, we’ve updated the Cataclysm Beta to build 54137, which includes additional features and some major bug fixes.At this time, the following features have been added:
- Reforging
- Transmogrification
- Dungeon Journal
- Random Dungeon Finder
The following features are still in progress, and are unavailable for now:
- Tol Barad
- Level 80-85 Battlegrounds
- Raids
- Guild system updates
This system is accessible in game, but is a work-in-progress and has many potential bugs.
We’ve also made the following bug fixes since the last build (thank you all for your reports!):General
Class & Combat
- The cinematic plays properly for “Eye of the Storm”, and no longer causes players to freeze.
- Block works properly.
- Haste works properly for HoTs and DoTs.
- Players can no longer level up weapon skills.
- Resistances are calculating properly.
- Death Knight – Raise Ghoul now raises a ghoul.
- Druid – Euphoria and Rejuvenation are working properly now.
- Druid – Mange is no longer unlearned on logout.
- Warlock – Blood Pact gives stamina.
We’re currently tracking the following known issues:General
Class & Combat
- Heirlooms are missing stats.
- You receive a LUA error the first time you open the Tradeskill window.
- Quest “Be Raptor” is not completable.
- Death Knight - Rune Tap does not activate a rune immediately.
- Druid – Starsurge is unlearned when changing specializations.
- Hunter – Steady Shot and Cobra Shot have incorrect cast times.
- Priest – Prayer of Mending does not work.
- Warrior – Intercept only causes 1 damage.