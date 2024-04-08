Cata Beta Development Notes and Known Issues - Cataclysm Classic

Reforging

Transmogrification

Dungeon Journal

Random Dungeon Finder

Tol Barad

Level 80-85 Battlegrounds

Raids

Guild system updates



This system is accessible in game, but is a work-in-progress and has many potential bugs.

The cinematic plays properly for “Eye of the Storm”, and no longer causes players to freeze.

Block works properly.

Haste works properly for HoTs and DoTs.

Players can no longer level up weapon skills.

Resistances are calculating properly.

Death Knight – Raise Ghoul now raises a ghoul.

Druid – Euphoria and Rejuvenation are working properly now.

Druid – Mange is no longer unlearned on logout.

Warlock – Blood Pact gives stamina.

Heirlooms are missing stats.

You receive a LUA error the first time you open the Tradeskill window.

Quest “Be Raptor” is not completable.

Death Knight - Rune Tap does not activate a rune immediately.

Druid – Starsurge is unlearned when changing specializations.

Hunter – Steady Shot and Cobra Shot have incorrect cast times.

Priest – Prayer of Mending does not work.

Warrior – Intercept only causes 1 damage.

