Blizzard Releases Remastered Version of Cataclysm Cinematic
Cata
Posted
1 hr 44 min ago
by
PopularTopular
Blizzard has released a remastered version of the original Cataclysm expansion trailer! Check out this 4K-enhanced version of the trailer before Cataclysm Classic goes live on Monday, May 20th at 3:00 pm PDT.
Cataclysm Classic Phase 1 Overview Cataclysm Classic Raids Overview
Witness Deathwing’s desolation like never before in this 4K remaster of the original Cataclysm Cinematic.
Rise against impossible odds on May 20.
Comment by
Naythen12
on 2024-05-19T09:16:09-05:00
"Remastered"
Still a good cinematic though!
1
