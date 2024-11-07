This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Best-in-Slot Guides for Every Class & Specialization Updated for Firelands - Cataclysm Classic
Cata
Posted
1 hr 23 min ago
by
Serenl
The Firelands Raid becomes available on November 7th in Cataclysm Classic! To help you choose your gear for this phase, our class writers have updated the Best-in-Slot lists for every Class and Specialization in Cataclysm Classic Phase 3.
Best-in-Slot Guides for Cataclysm Classic Phase 3
Tank Best-in-Slot Gear Guides
Blood Death Knight Best-in-Slot Feral Druid Bear Best-in-Slot Protection Paladin Best-in-Slot Protection Warrior Best-in-Slot
Melee DPS Best-in-Slot Gear Guides
Frost Death Knight Best-in-Slot Unholy Death Knight Best-in-Slot Feral Druid Cat Best-in-Slot Retribution Paladin Best-in-Slot Assassination Rogue Best-in-Slot Combat Rogue Best-in-Slot Subtlety Rogue Best-in-Slot Enhancement Shaman Best-in-Slot Arms Warrior Best-in-Slot Fury Warrior Best-in-Slot
Ranged DPS Best-in-Slot Gear Guides
Balance Druid Best-in-Slot Beast Mastery Hunter Best-in-Slot Marksmanship Hunter Best-in-Slot Survival Hunter Best-in-Slot Arcane Mage Best-in-Slot Fire Mage Best-in-Slot Frost Mage Best-in-Slot Shadow Priest Best-in-Slot Elemental Shaman Best-in-Slot Affliction Warlock Best-in-Slot Demonology Warlock Best-in-Slot Destruction Warlock Best-in-Slot
Healer Best-in-Slot Gear Guides
Restoration Druid Best-in-Slot Holy Paladin Best-in-Slot Discipline Priest Best-in-Slot Holy Priest Best-in-Slot Restoration Shaman Best-in-Slot
We have also welcomed some new class writers to our Cataclysm Classic team this tier!
Riyani
- Blood Death Knight
Nithvertigo
- Holy Paladin
Bigpizza
- Resto Druid
Neteyes - Hunter (all specializations)
They may already be familiar to you from the Class Discords etc, but be sure to say Hi in the comments down below! If you have any feedback or suggestions about our guides, tools, talent calculators, or item database, please send an email to .
